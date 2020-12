Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 19:58 Hits: 6

The European Parliament said on Thursday it welcomed the post-Brexit trade deal clinched by the EU and the UK, but will analyse it in detail before deciding whether to approve the agreement in the new year.

