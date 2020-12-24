33 Black-owned businesses to support for the holidays and beyond

Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 18:00 Hits: 1

When a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the neck of George Floyd for more than eight minutes, ultimately killing him, video of the brutal arrest sent shockwaves through the nation. It prompted protests for justice, an end to racism, and equity on all fronts. In response to the protest demands, major brands partnered with Black-owned businesses and started having conversations about how to better promote Black voices. Etsy and Amazon created webpages on their sites to highlight Black-owned companies. Entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey featured mostly Black-owned businesses on her cherished "Oprah's Favorite Things" list. Uber Eats announced it would waive delivery fees for Black-owned restaurants through 2020 even as it faced a lawsuit for doing so.

Following companies like Shoppe Black and We Buy Black, costume designer Zerina Akers came up with another way to promote Black businesses even “When The Trend Is Over” through her Black Owned Everything directory. Much like the name of her business suggests, she is working to feature Black-owned companies. “We’ve received such an overwhelming amount of support from our community, so we decided to team up with Netflix to curate a very special shopping experience this holiday season,” Akers said in a promotional video. She curated a list of Black-owned businesses on the webpage for Netflix’s hit release of playwright David E. Talbert's “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.” The Christmas musical centers on a Black toymaker played by Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker. Check out some of Akers’ picks below if you’re still in the gift-giving spirit or fleshing out your own wishlist. (The Daily Kos team added a few favorites of ours, too.)

To bring the magic of #JingleJangle to life, and to support Black business, we’ve partnered with @BlackOwnedEverything to compile a list of some amazing Black owned brands and creators, curated by @ZerinaAkers. Visit https://t.co/AhNuVLQSqr, and check out this thread to support. December 15, 2020

Baby productsHappy Mango is “an eco-friendly baby, pregnancy, and kids boutique,” Netflix tweeted. “Phnewfula started Happy Mango to help parents and family members have easy access to safe products for their little ones. It's a full service boutique that sells everything from car seats to toys.”

Candles

Kintsugi Candle Co. is a “lifestyle brand offering candles, apparels, and accessories adorned with quotes that speaks of perseverance and triumph to inspire each of us to celebrate our stories of resilience and prioritize self-love through authenticity,” Netflix tweeted.

Clothing for adultsiNFable Socks is “a bold, fun, unisex sock company that gives back,” Netflix tweeted. “They are a high-quality sock made with 80% combed cotton, and each sock design is tied to a cause, so with every purchase a percentage of the sale goes to nonprofits fighting for the respective cause.”

Children’s book Parker Curry, 5, went viral in 2018 when a photo of her simply “awestruck” by a portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama was picked up internationally by media outlets. She went on to write the children’s book “Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment” with her mother, Jessica Parker.

My What Box is “a subscription box company created by siblings Alvin and Brandy Coleman, with a vision of inspiring families to learn about the world together, support small businesses, and to help create more diverse home libraries,” Netflix tweeted.

GAS-ART GIFTS was founded in 2012 to promote the books, artwork, and stationery of children's book illustrator R. Gregory Christie, the company said on its website. I hosted my son’s first birthday party at Christie’s store before his shift online, and his books quickly became household favorites.

Children’s clothesRoses Malone is a “family-owned children's sleepwear company founded in 2020 by Richard Nevels of HBO's hit show Insecure and his model/actress daughter Taylor Nevels,” Netflix tweeted. “Your child's comfort is Roses Malone's first priority.”

Kido is “a children’s boutique located in the South Loop neighborhood of Chicago,” Netflix tweeted. “Owned by artists Keewa Nurullah and Doug Freitag, the shop boasts an impeccably curated book collection, sustainable toys and games, and colorful clothing.”

DollsHealthy Roots Dolls is “a multicultural children's product company creating dolls that represent the beauty of our diversity,” Netflix said in a tweet from its subbrand, Strong Black Lead. “Healthy Roots Dolls believes that no child should feel less than because of the kink of their curl or the color of their skin.”

Team World Girls “creates dolls with rich, aspirational storytelling. Each Worldgirls doll embodies a specific archetypal trait—Warrior, Healer, Explorer, Rebel, and Scholar—so that children can identify with the dolls' unique passions rather than their looks,” Netflix tweeted.

Doormats

Kicky Mats was “founded by Texas native and artist, Eboni Roberts, with the goal of changing the world of boring door mats one step at a time,” Netflix tweeted. “Eboni hosts virtual painting parties where guests are allowed to personally design and paint their doormat themselves.”

Food and drinks

Major’s Project Pop “offers a healthy-ish take on kettle corn using carefully-selected organic ingredients, including a bold, virgin coconut oil that lingers on your palate. A little sweet, a little salty,” Netflix tweeted. “All vegan, all good.”

Sol Cacao is “an artisan “bean to bar” chocolate manufacturer that crafts single origin chocolate bars in the South Bronx,” Netflix tweeted. “Founded by three brothers from Trinidad & Tobago, the company strives to create the finest quality of chocolate.”

Coffee of Grace is “a woman owned and operated New York based specialty coffee company, guided by the purpose of having a positive impact on the lives of our coffee partners,” Netflix tweeted. “All coffees are 100% arabica, specialty grade, organically grown, and ethically sourced.”

Red Bay Coffee Roasters, the bean roaster of choice for a few Daily Kos employees, was founded by Keba Konte in 2014. “We are foodies, artists, activists, community folk, and innovators who love, love, love what we do,” the company said on its website.

FragranceWorld of Chris Collins is a “fragrance line designed to capture feelings of attraction, daring, and freedom,” Netflix tweeted. “The scents tell the stories of New York and Paris and their cultural exchange, from the Harlem Renaissance through today.”

Hill + Daniel “breaks free from the traditions of the typical home fragrance company, bringing together high-quality design with the intimate artistry of hand-crafted creation to produce items like nothing else,” Netflix tweeted.

GardeningBlock Girl Seed Co. was “founded by Keyonna Sanders as a way to inspire girls through gardening,” Netflix tweeted. “Keyonna's mission is to let every girl know that they are enough by planting positive seeds for gardens, self-esteem and confidence.”

The Nice Plant was “founded by partners Jasmine Nicole + Andre Cisco, born from the idea that everyone should have a little green,” Netflix tweeted. “The company aims to simplify thoughtful gifting and sell you on planting because people thrive in the presence of plants!”

LifestyleEeni Edit “started as sharing art on Instagram, and grew into a lifestyle brand that offers paper goods, apparel and accessories all featuring the eponymous illustration and a healthy dose of Black girl magic,” Netflix tweeted.

Head wraps, hats, and turbansThe Wrap Life was “founded by Nnenna Stella in 2014,” Netflix tweeted. “Stella’s intention is to introduce the transformative power of wearing head wraps as a form of self expression.”

Grace Eleyae, which was named after its founder, is a satin-lined hat and turban company created in 2014. “Our silk and satin-lined products eliminate hair-damaging friction, lock in moisture and help distribute your hairs’ natural oils throughout your scalp,” the company said on its website.

JewelryCandid Art is “an artisanal Jewelry, Home décor and Kids Lifestyle brand influenced by the modern African Diaspora and cosmic geometry,” Netflix tweeted. “Each jewelry piece is handcrafted and is created for the fearless fashion enthusiast who desires to make a statement.”

Paper productsFOLKUS is “the leading brand for eco-friendly stone paper products, seeking to offer utility, responsible environmental stewardship and a platform for art, storytelling, history, activism and the preservation of Black beauty, joy and triumph,” Netflix tweeted.

PuzzlesTimeless Goods is “about sharing experiences, whether it’s creating sculptures with chairs or breaking a photograph into puzzle pieces, it’s about looking through an artistic lens and open mind,” Netflix tweeted.

Puzzle Huddle is “a puzzle company focused on creating commercially-produced puzzles with diverse imagery,” Netflix tweeted. “They are so proud to provide you with puzzles that showcase inclusive images that our children, and others, will love.”

StationaryGREER Chicago is “an online stationery store with a retail location in Soho, NYC,” Netflix tweeted. “Greer is devoted to bringing you a collection that makes your world a more positive, beautiful and thoughtful place, from an array of designers, large and small.”

Tableware

Colorfull Plates is “a thoughtfully designed children's tableware company with diverse characters that portray children seeing themselves doing things they imagine,” Netflix tweeted.

Kultured Kitchens is “a unique dinnerware brand specializing in crafting stories through culture,” Netflix tweeted. “They marry the rich history African design with the functionally and elegance of tableware.”

Teddy bears

Cubby Love Bears “are colorful teddy bears that can help non-verbal children learn letters, words and numbers in both English and Spanish,” Netflix tweeted. “Cubby Love Bear’s main goal is to bridge the gap in language development in children, while learning new languages.”

ToysSugarCoated Toy Shop “provides learning toys that inspire girls and boys to have fun exploring their imaginations by learning through free play,” Netflix tweeted. “Their toys help to build fundamental cognitive and communication skills while nurturing independence.”

WellnessScotch Porter “creates healthier, MULTI-purpose, handmade grooming & wellness products that help you look, feel and smell your best without breaking the bank,” Netflix tweeted.

Wrapping paperUNWRP “offers luxury wrapping paper, fabric wraps, greeting cards, and home goods all designed by the most talented artist around the globe,” Netflix tweeted.

