Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 10:09 Hits: 7

British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh was acquitted by a provincial court earlier this year for the murder of Daniel Pearl. The Supreme Court had barred his release following the Sindh High Court decision.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/daniel-pearl-pakistani-court-frees-man-charged-with-us-journalist-killing/a-56051259?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf