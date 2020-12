Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 12:35 Hits: 7

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he was sending more soldiers to secure Ethiopia's restive Benishangul-Gumuz area after armed gunmen killed more than 100 civilians.

