From Wuhan to Bogota to Tehran, amateur images show global impact of Covid-19

Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic affected the daily life of people around the world. With varying lockdown restrictions and sanitary measures put into place worldwide, amateur images shared online have illustrated the impacts of the virus. Thanks to our Observers, our team was able to reveal the events and phenomena that have taken place around the world, even in hard-to-reach, isolated areas.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/2020-in-review-covid-19-pandemic-amateur-images