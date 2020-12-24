Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 12:10 Hits: 8

In our Christmas show we’re at the Chateau Vaux-le-Vicomte juste outside of Paris for some festive French magic. If you recongise the castle and its grounds it might be from one of the 75 films shot there such as “Moonraker”, “Marie Antoinette” and “The Man in the Iron Mask”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. This stunning château was also in the headlines a couple of years ago because of a €2 million heist.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/encore/20201224-o-come-all-ye-faithful-bringing-you-culture-at-christmas-in-spite-of-covid-19