'Iran's Hidden Slaughter': Video investigation by the FRANCE 24 Observers wins French prize

Between November 15 and 18, 2019, hundreds of people were killed in Iran when the government cracked down on protests sparked by a hike in petrol prices. The government cut off phone lines and internet, but videos emerged showing uniformed soldiers and police shooting unarmed civilians. The Observers team reviewed more than 750 amateur videos and photos, focusing on images that showed gunshots and injuries. We are pleased to announce that our journalist Ershad Alijani was awarded the 2020 French Diplomatic Press Association Prize for this report. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20191224-iran-hidden-slaughter-video-investigation-protest

