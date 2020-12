Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 10:40 Hits: 7

TAIPEI: Taiwan's parliament on Thursday (Dec 24) approved measures that pave the way for imports of US pork containing a leanness-enhancing additive, despite objections by the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party which says the move is a health risk. President Tsai Ing-wen's decision in August ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/taiwan-lawmakers-approve-imports-of-additive-fed-us-pork-13837592