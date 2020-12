Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 12:15 Hits: 7

After four years as a "senior adviser" in her father's presidential administration, Ivanka Trump seems to be preparing for a political career of her own. If she wins national office, she will use her power just as her father has: for the Trumps.

