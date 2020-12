Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 15:52 Hits: 0

In an ongoing stand-off between the ruling Georgian Dream party and opposition parties refusing to take their seats in parliament, Georgian lawmakers have approved the first reading of a bill that withholds state funding for parties boycotting parliament.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/georgian-lawmakers-advance-bill-to-halt-funding-of-parties-boycotting-parliament/31015811.html