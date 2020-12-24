Trump Vetoes Annual Defense Bill Despite Passage in Congress

Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 12:01 Hits: 2

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2021, despite the bill's passage in Congress by a veto-proof majority.

The presidential action followed through on Trump's threat to block the US$741-billion annual national security legislation, which now depends on both the House and the Senate overriding the veto for the bill to be enacted.

"I am returning, without my approval, H.R. 6395... My Administration recognizes the importance of the Act to our national security," Trump wrote in a statement to Congress notifying lawmakers of his decision.

"Unfortunately, the Act fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military's history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions," he added.

The US deploys a group of navy ships off the Somalia coast to remove some 700 personnel from the HoA country. #Trump seeks to wind down #US military engagements abroad during his final weeks in @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/lmAklKKXj3 December 23, 2020

Trump objected the bill because it didn't include a provision to repeal or "make any meaningful changes" to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that provides a legal shield to social media giants like Twitter and Facebook, which he claimed used that section of the law to suppress conservative voices.

His refusal to sign the bill into law also derived from the inclusion of a provision that requires Confederate military bases to be renamed within three years.

The president also purported that the bill "restricts the President's ability to preserve our Nation's security by arbitrarily limiting the amount of military construction funds that can be used to respond to a national emergency," and that "numerous provisions of the Act directly contradict my Administration's foreign policy, particularly my efforts to bring our troops home."

The House is scheduled to hold the override vote Monday, with the Senate to follow Tuesday.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Trump-Vetoes-Annual-Defense-Bill-Despite-Passage-in-Congress-20201224-0002.html