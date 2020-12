Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 10:17 Hits: 2

France's medical regulator said on Thursday it has approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for a nationwide roll-out, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-ahead on Monday.

