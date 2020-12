Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 12:44 Hits: 3

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's main opposition party pressed the government on Thursday to call a special parliamentary session to withdraw new agricultural laws that farmers say will leave them at the mercy of big corporations. Read full story

