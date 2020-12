Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 12:05 Hits: 2

The removal of nuclear debris from Japan's crippled Fukushima power plant will be delayed by about a year, because the pandemic has set back development of specialised equipment, the plant's operator said Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/fukushima-nuclear-debris-removal-delayed-by-covid-19-13837848