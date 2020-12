Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 09:06 Hits: 7

PUTRAJAYA: The National Security Council will enforce the compulsory Covid-19 screening for foreign workers under Act 342 beginning Jan 1, so that action can be taken against employers that refuse to have their workers tested, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Read full story

