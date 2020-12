Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 08:21 Hits: 8

JERUSALEM: Israel announced on Thursday (Dec 24) that it will impose a nationwide lockdown from Sunday, its third of the COVID-19 pandemic, just days after it began vaccinations against the virus. "A general lockdown will be imposed from 17:00 (11pm Singapore time) on Sunday for two weeks," a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-announces-third-nationwide-covid-19-lockdown-13837180