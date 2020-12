Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 07:11 Hits: 10

The UK media regulator accused Republic TV's prime time show Poochta Hai Bharat of hate speech against Pakistanis. The show is now banned in the country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indian-news-channel-fined-for-hate-speech-against-pakistan/a-56049655?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf