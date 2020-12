Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 17:22 Hits: 2

Italy reported 553 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 628 the day before, taking its total toll past 70,000, the health ministry said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201223-italy-europe-s-worst-hit-country-by-covid-19-passes-70-000-deaths