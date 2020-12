Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 21:36 Hits: 2

Phillip Lopate's choices for this fine anthology may stretch the parameters of an essay, but he's made distinctive and evocative selections.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2020/1223/Pushing-the-bounds-of-form-in-The-Glorious-American-Essay?icid=rss