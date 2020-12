Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 19:52 Hits: 5

Lacking power and heat, the Lipa Camp was set to close Wednesday. Residents are suspected of setting the fire as they vacated the facility.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fire-at-bosnia-migrant-camp-authorities-blame-residents/a-56047531?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf