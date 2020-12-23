No, this women wasn’t 'vaccinated twice' against Covid-19

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 12:46 Hits: 3

Social media is rife with fake news about the Covid-19 vaccine just days after several countries started their vaccination campaigns. Lots of people are worried about potential nasty side effects of the vaccine, while others accuse the media of lying about it. In this series, the FRANCE 24 Observers team is taking on four of the most widespread rumours. In this article, we look at the (false) rumour that a woman got a double dose of the vaccine by mistake.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20201223-debunked-woman-vaccinated-twice-covid