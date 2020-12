Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 18:02 Hits: 4

Demand for Covid-19 tests is soaring in France ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations. Testing laboratories are often fully booked, with whole families sometimes undergoing tests before visiting elderly relatives.

