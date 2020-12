Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 18:01 Hits: 6

With the holidays here, countries around the world are trying to balance celebrations with safety. London and southeast England are barring indoor gatherings with people outside one’s household, but South Africa will allow indoor gatherings of up to 100 people.

