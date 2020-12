Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 11:30 Hits: 6

Asia’s rapid emergence as a global technological leader over the last decade is a testament to the power of collaboration. And yet, in much of the world, the tide is turning toward isolationism and protectionism – a trend that will sap potential in many cutting-edge sectors.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/asia-technological-rise-collaboration-by-jonathan-woetzel-and-jeongmin-seong-2020-12