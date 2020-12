Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 14:40 Hits: 5

It is not surprising that current and retired central bankers feel threatened by Modern Monetary Theory. With deep roots in the Keynesian tradition and a consistent commitment to achieving full employment, MMT shows that good economics and sound policy doesn't have to be shrouded in obscurantist cant.

