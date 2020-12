Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 06:53 Hits: 9

A man suspected of shooting and killing three police officers in Puy-de-Dome in central France on Wednesday after police responded to a domestic dispute has been found dead, the French Interior Minister said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20201223-three-police-shot-dead-in-central-france-responding-to-domestic-violence-attack