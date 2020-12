Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 09:32 Hits: 6

OSLO (Reuters) - The ban on flights from Britain to Norway will be extended by at least three more days due to ongoing concerns over a mutated strain of coronavirus, the Norwegian health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Read full story

