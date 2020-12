Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 18:25 Hits: 0

The head of the Belarusian Press Club, Yulia Slutskaya, has been detained by police in Minsk. Authorities have also searched the offices of the independent journalistic organization and the homes of some of its members.

