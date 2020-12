Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 20:50 Hits: 0

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he will be unable to take up the role as UN Libya envoy in 2021 due to "personal and family reasons."

