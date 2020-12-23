MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace slams Chris Christie to his face for 'trying to clean the Trump stink off'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 02:51 Hits: 2

On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," anchor Nicolle Wallace took former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) to task for the GOP's enabling of Trump's attacks on science and democracy.

"I think people like Dr. Fauci ... were undermined by Donald Trump every step of the way," said Wallace. "And speaking of Donald Trump, I want to ask you about his conduct, not just over the last four years but over the last 40 days. Why aren't there more Republicans screaming at the top of their lungs that he's doing damage to our democracy?"

"I think all of the folks make their own decisions and I can't read minds," said Christie. "I could just tell you that I felt, and I know you heard this and others on Election Night, when he gave his speech at 2:30 in the morning, what he was saying was wrong. And that if you're going to accuse the election of being fraudulent, at the moment you do that, as president of the United States, you have an obligation to present the evidence that backs up your statement."

"It is my sense, and I know you said in an interview with Hugh Hewitt, you haven't ruled out a run in 2024," said Wallace. "I don't remember you coming out and forcefully pushing back against Donald Trump's comments on the 'Access Hollywood' tape ... I didn't hear you, after he called African nations bleep-hole nations. I didn't hear you distance yourself from this president at any point until the target for his ire and lawlessness was the democracy you haven't ruled out leading in four years. Are you simply making a political calculation that you could clean the Trump stink off you faster than Marco Rubio or some of the other competitors?"

