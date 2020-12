Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 08:51 Hits: 3

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court granted HK$10 million ($1.3 million) bail on Wednesday to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the highest profile pro-democracy activist charged under the city's new national security law, on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces. Read full story

