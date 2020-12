Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 23:06 Hits: 0

The civil suit brought forward by the DOJ accuses Walmart of knowingly filling thousands of invalid prescriptions. The retailer says it is in a no-win situation and wants the suit thrown out.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-department-of-justice-sues-walmart-for-illegal-opioid-sales/a-56036864?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf