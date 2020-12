Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 02:12 Hits: 2

The pharmaceutical company has said its vaccine would likely be effective against the new highly contagious COVID-19 variant. Meanwhile, BioNTech-Pfizer has begun shipping its vaccine across Europe. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-astrazeneca-vaccine-likely-effective-against-new-variant/a-56037111?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf