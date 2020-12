Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 04:35 Hits: 2

Karima Baloch was a critic of human rights abuses in Pakistan and a supporter of autonomy for Balochistan, the southwest region of Pakistan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/missing-pakistani-activist-karima-baloch-found-dead-in-toronto/a-56037459?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf