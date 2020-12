Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 05:37 Hits: 2

The incident took place in central France after officers were called out to a domestic disturbance. The suspect has now been found dead.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-3-police-officers-shot-dead/a-56037664?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf