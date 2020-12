Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 00:35 Hits: 2

The EU has rejected the latest UK offer on fishing but is ready to pursue a post-Brexit trade deal to the end of the year "or beyond", negotiator MichelĀ BarnierĀ told diplomats on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201223-eu-ready-to-pursue-brexit-talks-beyond-end-of-year-deadline-according-to-diplomats