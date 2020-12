Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 01:02 Hits: 2

President Donald Trump granted a full pardon on Tuesday to George Papadopoulos, a former campaign aide who pleaded guilty as part of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201223-trump-announces-15-pardons-including-two-for-people-convicted-in-russia-probe