Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 02:52 Hits: 2

France and Britain will reopen cross-border travel Wednesday after a snap 48-hour ban to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant threatened UK supply chains.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201223-britain-and-france-reopen-cross-border-travel-after-ban-to-stop-spread-of-covid-19