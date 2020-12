Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 08:24 Hits: 4

PARIS (Reuters) - The man suspected of carrying out an attack on police officers in France' central Puy-de-Dome region has been found dead, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter on Wednesday. Read full story

