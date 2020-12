Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 21:56 Hits: 1

The bestselling mystery writer of all time had secrets of her own. A new historical novel imagines what happened during her 11-day disappearance.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2020/1222/Agatha-decoded-in-The-Mystery-of-Mrs.-Christie?icid=rss