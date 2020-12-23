Trump hints veto of COVID-19 relief bill saying he wants more direct cash, Pelosi takes him up on it

Category: World Hits: 2
The impeached two-time popular vote loser took enough of a break from plotting his coup to realize that the Congress will send him a stingy coronavirus relief package. He released a video on Twitter calling on Congress to redo the bill and increase the “ridiculously low” $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 per person. He also assailed the “wasteful” spending in the bill, apparently conflating the COVID-19 relief bill with the seven-day continuing resolution for government funding Congress passed while it finalizes work on the omnibus spending bill for fiscal year 2021.
Democrats immediate took him up on his offer.
There will be that vote, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer tweeted, confirming reports that “Now that the President has agreed to direct payments of $2000, we will ask for unanimous consent to pass a bill this week to give Americans this assistance.” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer chimed in, urging Trump to go ahead and sign this bill then make Republicans work with him and Pelosi to pass more relief.
