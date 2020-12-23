Tuesday Night Owls: Senators Warren, Wyden and Merkley push Biden to 'padlock the revolving door'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 03:00 Hits: 2

Night Owls, a themed open thread, appears at Daily Kos seven days a week

29 DAYS UNTIL JOE BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS TAKE THE OATH OF OFFICE

Kenny Stancil at Common Dreams writes—After Four Years of 'Outright Grift' Under Trump, Trio of Democratic Senators Urges Biden to 'Padlock the Revolving Door'

In the wake of the Trump administration's pervasive corruption and flagrant law-breaking, a trio of Democratic lawmakers is urging President-elect Joe Biden to establish new, high standards for federal ethics and transparency by adopting key reforms that would prevent corporate lobbyists from serving in the White House, require the disclosure of lobbying materials privately shared with administration officials, and crack down on financial conflicts of interest. Encouraged by what they characterized as Biden's "commitment to restore executive branch ethics through executive action," Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) on Monday sent a letter (pdf) to the president-elect with specific recommendations for how to "end special interest corruption of our politics and make government work for the people." Americans, the lawmakers wrote, "have endured four years of the most corrupt president and administration in modern memory." [...]

According to the lawmakers, "the best way" to improve outcomes for people in the United States "is to stop special interests from profiting off of the public service of government officials and to padlock the revolving door between corporate, special interest and our government." To this end, the trio insisted on "enacting a total ban on lobbyists employed by corporations from serving in the administration, especially at executive agencies they lobbied." [...]

THREE OTHER ARTICLES WORTH READING

TOP COMMENTS • RESCUED DIARIES

“The virus that we’re talking about having to do, a lot of people think that goes away in April, with the heat, as the heat comes in, typically that will go away in April.” ~~Donald J. Trump, Feb. 10, 2020.

As Donald Trump tonight pardons Blackwater contractors convicted of murdering Iraqi civilians in Nisour Square, Iraq, it's worth (re)watching my rather intense exchange with Blackwater founder Erik Prince on this very issue, back in 2019, on @AJHeadtoHead:pic.twitter.com/7f4unXn1zz December 23, 2020

At Daily Kos on this date in 2002—In defense of Sen. Murray:

Boy, stung from a real scandal, the GOP is now trying to manufacture one on the Democratic side. So here's the deal: Sen. Patty Murray intended to be provocative when she told a group of high school students terrorist leader Osama bin Laden is popular in poor countries because he helped pay for schools, roads and even day care centers. "We haven't done that," Murray said. "How would they look at us today if we had been there helping them with some of that rather than just being the people who are going to bomb in Iraq and go to Afghanistan?” Got it? She said: the US would be more popular overseas if we built schools, rather than bomb. Osama builds schools (which he does). Therefore, Osama is more popular. This is outrageous? So Drudge and all the jokers of the Mighty Wullitzer are making Murray out to be some kind of enemy sympathizer. Even better, they are asking her to resign. This even as known segregationists Lott and Ashcroft remain in public service

Monday through Friday you can catch the Kagro in the Morning Show 9 AM ET by dropping in here, or you can download the Stitcher app (found in the app stores or at Stitcher.com), and find a live stream there, by searching for "Netroots Radio.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2003632