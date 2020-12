Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 18:15 Hits: 2

The EU top Brexit negotiator has told ambassadors that the UK's latest offer on fishing is unacceptable. Trade talks could drag on into next year, senior diplomats have admitted.

