Tensions in Central African Republic: Russia, Rwanda send troops after alleged coup attempt

Tensions in Central African Republic: Russia, Rwanda send troops after alleged coup attempt In this edition, the Central African Republic accuses former leader François Bozizé of staging an attempted coup, as the government says Rwanda and Russia have sent in troops to counter a surge in violence. We speak to Paul Melly, a researcher at Chatham House, about the situation. Also, a new strain of the coronavirus has led to a rise in cases in South Africa, as several countries impose restrictions on flights to and from the rainbow nation. And, thousands of Kenyan doctors go on strike as they demand better working conditions and more personal protective equipment.

