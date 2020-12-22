Kremlin foe Navalny says he tricked agent into revealing underwear poison plot

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 03:16 Hits: 0

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday he had tricked a Russian secret agent into disclosing details of the botched plot to kill him and had been told that poison had been placed in his underpants. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that Russia tried to kill Navalny and slapped counter sanctions on the EU in response to penalties imposed by the bloc.

