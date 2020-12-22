The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Kremlin foe Navalny says he tricked agent into revealing underwear poison plot

Kremlin foe Navalny says he tricked agent into revealing underwear poison plot Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday he had tricked a Russian secret agent into disclosing details of the botched plot to kill him and had been told that poison had been placed in his underpants. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that Russia tried to kill Navalny and slapped counter sanctions on the EU in response to penalties imposed by the bloc. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201222-kremlin-foe-navalny-tricked-agent-into-revealing-underwear-murder-plot

