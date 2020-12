Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 14:31 Hits: 0

The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU members roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight to resume and let people return home for Christmas.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201222-eu-calls-for-lifting-uk-travel-ban-but-warns-against-non-essential-travel