USA: Seattle police shut down Antifa football match

Police in Seattle on December 20 broke up a football match of individuals dressed in the “black bloc” style favoured by supporters of the Antifa protest movement. After asking them to leave the park – which has been closed since late June following Black Lives Matter protests – police used mace and pushed people to the ground, arresting seven. Videos and photos of the event have spread online, with many users alleging that the police targeted this group as protesters and Antifa members, while ignoring others in the park.

