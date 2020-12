Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 17:05 Hits: 0

People who fail to get a Covid-19 vaccination could be banned from using public transport in France, according to a draft law sparking angry protests from opposition politicians on Tuesday.

https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201222-covid-19-french-bill-could-ban-unvaccinated-from-public-transport