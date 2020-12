Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 20:59 Hits: 6

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The coronavirus has landed in Antarctica, the last continent previously free from COVID-19, Chile's military said this week, as health and army officials scrambled to clear out and quarantine staff from a remote research station surrounded by ocean and icebergs. Read full story

