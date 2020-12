Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 23:40 Hits: 0

SACO, Maine: The COVID-19 pandemic has been a struggle for much of American seafood, but at least one sector of the industry has found a way to grow during the crisis - the seaweed business. Seaweed harvesting and farming, based largely along the rocky and chilly coast of Maine, has grown for ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/us-seaweed-industry-stays-afloat-seeks-growth-during-covid-19-13809486